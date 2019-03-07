Twitter announces first publisher insights tool

In a bid to help publishers perform better and generate more revenue on the platform, micro-blogging site Twitter has announced its first publisher insights tool called “Timing is Everything”.

“‘Timing is Everything’ displays historical data showing when audiences are on Twitter watching and engaging with a video highlighting the best times to tweet video content and maximise engagement, conversation, and viewership,” Ellen Fitzgerald, Product Manager, Twitter, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

The feature, instead of only showing when their organic followers were watching their video-posts, would rather show at which time period of the day are people just generally watching any video on Twitter -- maximum engagement time via video content on the platform.

“We encourage publishers to continue to post throughout the day in order to maximize reach; however, consider including posting during the most engaging times of the day and week as part of that strategy,” Fitzgerald added.

The tool comes as part of the “Analytics” drop-down menu in the “Media Studio” option.

Whether the feature was being made available to web, Android as well as iOS users remains unclear.

In January, the Head of Content Partnerships at Twitter Kay Madati said the micro-blogging site was working on providing reach, relevance and revenue to publishers on its platform.

