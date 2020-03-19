e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Twitter bars users from posting misleading coronavirus information

Twitter bars users from posting misleading coronavirus information

Twitter said it would require people to remove content encouraging people to act against recommendations from public health authorities.

tech Updated: Mar 19, 2020 10:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Twitter bans misleading coronavirus information
Twitter bans misleading coronavirus information(REUTERS)
         

Twitter on Wednesday barred users from posting misleading information about the new coronavirus, including denials of expert guidance and encouragement of fake treatments, tightening its normally lax rules around speech.

The decision follows a similar move by social media competitor Facebook, which in January said it would take down posts with false claims or conspiracy theories about the fast-spreading virus.

Both companies said such content would now violate their policies around posts that could cause physical harm, departing from a normally hands-off approach to health content which has allowed anti-vaccination groups to thrive on their platforms.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp launches coronavirus information hub, donates $1 million for fact-checking

Twitter’s new guidance, published in a blog post, said it would require people to remove content encouraging people to act against recommendations from public health authorities.

ALSO READ: Facebook to show coronavirus data page at top of users’ feeds

Examples it provided of statements now barred from Twitter include “the news about washing your hands is propaganda for soap companies” and “use aromatherapy and essential oils to prevent COVID-19.”

tags
top news
When will coronavirus infections peak? Analysis throws up varying predictions
When will coronavirus infections peak? Analysis throws up varying predictions
Coronavirus Live Updates: ICSE board postpones class 10, 12 exams
Coronavirus Live Updates: ICSE board postpones class 10, 12 exams
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP; Opposition stages walk out
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP; Opposition stages walk out
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
In historic first, Ferrari to present its ‘pure blood’ SUV with speed genetics
In historic first, Ferrari to present its ‘pure blood’ SUV with speed genetics
Slack launches major redesign as millions of users work from home
Slack launches major redesign as millions of users work from home
‘Create your own identity, don’t be someone else’: Ex-AUS WK to Pant
‘Create your own identity, don’t be someone else’: Ex-AUS WK to Pant
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech