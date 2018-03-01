Twitter Bookmarks lets you save tweets for later

Twitter has launched its Bookmarks feature globally that will give its over 300 million users a new way of saving tweets they like and might want to revisit and share.

With our new “share” icon on every Tweet, the users will be able to bookmark a tweet, share via Direct Message, or Share off of Twitter any number of ways.

“Because we put all sharing actions together in one place, it’s easier to save and share privately or publicly -- in the moment, or later,” Jesar Shah, Product Manager at Twitter, said in a blog post on Thursday.

How it works

This feature is pretty easy to use, and can be found under the ‘Share’ tool located below tweets. To bookmark a tweet, tap the share icon under the tweet and select, “Add Tweet to Bookmarks”.

To find it later, tap “Bookmarks” from your profile icon menu.

You can remove tweets from your Bookmarks at any time. Also, only you can see what you’ve bookmarked.

“We tweeted ongoing updates as we built Bookmarks so we could incorporate your input as we worked. By working this way, we learned that you like to save replies so you can answer later and that you may share a Tweet hours or days later after you’ve bookmarked it,” Shah said.

Bookmarks feature is rolling out globally on Twitter for iOS and Android, Twitter Lite and mobile.twitter.com.

Twitter had announced in October 2017 that it is developing a Bookmarking feature to save tweets.