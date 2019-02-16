Twitter can still access your deleted messages from years ago

If you thought deleting your messages years ago meant no history or trace of them on Twitter then you have been proven wrong. A security researcher has discovered that after deleting messages, the company can still access the data even after years.

Researcher Karan Saini revealed in his report that Twitter retains direct messages for years, including messages you and others have deleted. Not only this, it also secures data sent to and from accounts that have been deactivated and suspended.

As Tech Crunch reported, Saini found years-old messages in a file from an archive of his data obtained through the website from accounts that were no longer on Twitter.

A similar bug allows him to use an old API to retrieve direct messages even after it had been deleted from both parties.

Although Saini explained that it is a functional bug rather than a security flaw, it still leaves the gates open for malicious users to trespass security loopholes and access accounts that have been suspended or deactivated for confidential data.

Twitter is currently looking into the issue.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 15:05 IST