e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey uses DuckDuckGo over Google

Dorsey says DuckDuckGo has been his default search engine for a while now.

tech Updated: Dec 01, 2019 12:30 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Jack endorses privacy-focused DuckDuckGo
Jack endorses privacy-focused DuckDuckGo (REUTERS)
         

Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey recently revealed that he has stopped using Google and moved its rival DuckDuckGo.

In a Twitter post, the CEO professed love to DuckDuckGo and said he had made it his default engine.

It read: “I love @DuckDuckGo. My default search engine for a while now. The app is even better!”

Soon, DuckDuckGo responded to Dorsey’s compliment with a witty tweet, writing: That’s great to hear @jack! Happy to have you on the on the Duck side,” followed by a duck emoji.  

Launched in 2008, DuckDuckGo’s search engine is far behind the US based search engine giant Google, with its average number of searches per days at close to 50 million, while Google processes more than 3.5 billion search queries a day

To recall, Dorsey recently trolled social media giant Facebook, when the company rebranded its logo from lower case to all caps in order to distinguish it self from the company’s subsidiaries such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

tags
top news
Devendra Fadnavis appointed leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly
Devendra Fadnavis appointed leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly
GST collection in November hits Rs 1 lakh crore; third highest ever
GST collection in November hits Rs 1 lakh crore; third highest ever
Cong’s Nana Patole elected Maharashtra speaker after BJP withdraws candidate
Cong’s Nana Patole elected Maharashtra speaker after BJP withdraws candidate
55-yr-old woman raped, killed in Delhi amid protests over Hyderabad case
55-yr-old woman raped, killed in Delhi amid protests over Hyderabad case
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
Warner names Indian player who can break Lara’s score of 400
Warner names Indian player who can break Lara’s score of 400
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
Porsche car detained by Ahmedabad police, owner fined with Rs. 9.8 lakh
Porsche car detained by Ahmedabad police, owner fined with Rs. 9.8 lakh
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech