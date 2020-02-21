Twitter confirms it is working on these features to fight spreading of misinformation

tech

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 11:47 IST

With the rise in spreading of misinformation and fake news on social media platforms, the companies have also introduced several tools and features to tackle them. While we have seen Facebook and WhatsApp at the forefront of it, Twitter too is taking strides here. The microblogging website has confirmed that it is working on at least one of the features to fight the spread of misinformation on the website. The confirmation came soon after NBC News website obtained screenshots of this demo feature.

Twitter however, adds that there is no exact date of launch for this new feature. But the news website gives details on how it will work. As explained, disinformation or misleading news posted by public figures on the social media website will be corrected beneath by fact checkers and journalists who are verified. Other users can also be a part of this by participating in another new feature called ‘Community Reports’, which as mentioned in the demo, is ‘like Wikipedia’.

New Twitter feature to tackle fake news and misleading information. ( NBC News )

For tweets that are rated as ‘harmfully misleading’, Twitter will place a bright Red or Orange badges below them in almost the same size as the tweet itself. One of the reasons why Twitter is gearing up more to fight fake news could be because of the 2020 election season in the US.

Also read: Use of Facebook, Twitter, Google leads to more diverse news consumption

As for the ‘Community Reports’, the page lets users be a part of it by letting the Twitteratti know more about the tweets and give some critical background context. This means no opinions or beliefs. Users who are a part of this can also earn ‘points’ and ‘community badges’ if they continue contributing “in good faith and act like a good neighbor.” The idea behind keeping a points system is to prevent trolls from becoming the moderators. “This is a design mock-up for one option that would involve community feedback,” the spokesperson said.