e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Tech / Twitter for iPad update brings in a much-needed redesign

Twitter for iPad update brings in a much-needed redesign

The redesigned user interface with a multi-column view that works in both portrait and landscape mode

tech Updated: Dec 20, 2019 13:21 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The new update for iPad OS has brought in a redesigned Twitter for iPad that comes with a multi-column view that works in both portrait and landscape mode
The new update for iPad OS has brought in a redesigned Twitter for iPad that comes with a multi-column view that works in both portrait and landscape mode(REUTERS)
         

Twitter for iPad is now receiving a new update which brings a redesigned user interface with column view that surface more information on the screen.

The update sees Twitter for iPad ditch the single timeline layout of the previous version and replace it with a multi-column view that works in both portrait and landscape mode.

Now on the left a user will find Twitter’s navigation bar, while trending topics can now be found on the right, The Verge reported on Thursday.

Up until now, Twitter for iPad featured a single timeline of content, surrounded by white space on either side, exact same interface as on the iPhone.

With the new update, unlike third-party clients, Twitter has seemingly opted to keep things simple in its official app.

The Twitter update for iPad OS is currently rolling out to limited users and will be available to everyone in the next few days.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had recently revealed that the iPhone maker is expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020.

Kuo in a research note with TF International Securities said the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system.

tags
top news
Minister S Jaishankar explains why he cancelled meeting with US lawmakers
Minister S Jaishankar explains why he cancelled meeting with US lawmakers
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar leads anti-CAA protest at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar leads anti-CAA protest at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
‘Extraordinary situation compels one...’:BJP’s Sahasrabuddhe on Delhi curbs
‘Extraordinary situation compels one...’:BJP’s Sahasrabuddhe on Delhi curbs
‘Signs of authoritarian regime’: Ajay Maken on curbs in Delhi
‘Signs of authoritarian regime’: Ajay Maken on curbs in Delhi
Gumnami Baba was not Netaji, but his follower, says Justice Sahai Commission
Gumnami Baba was not Netaji, but his follower, says Justice Sahai Commission
How much money? 5 most expensive players at the IPL 2020 auction
How much money? 5 most expensive players at the IPL 2020 auction
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsPrashant KishorAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsIPL 2020 AuctionsRajinikanthDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAA

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech