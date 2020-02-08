Twitter had a global outage, but it’s back

tech

Twitter, after experiencing a worldwide service disruption preventing users from sending tweets from the social networking platform’s app, website, or TweetDeck is now finally back online.

test — Twitter (@Twitter) February 7, 2020

“You can get back to Tweeting -- this problem has been fixed! Thanks for sticking with us through that,” Twitter Support tweeted on Saturday.

You can get back to Tweeting –– this problem has been fixed! Thanks for sticking with us through that. 💙 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 7, 2020

Twitter went offline for thousands of users around 1 pm on Friday, according to Down Detector. At least 10,000 users around the world reported that they could not access the social network.

While some users reported their Twitter timelines were functioning but tweets were not sending.

During the outage users trying to tweet via desktop or mobile app were resulted in a “tweet not sent” error message. “We are sorry, we weren’t able to send your tweet,” the message said. “Would you like to retry or save this tweet in drafts?”

According to CNET, the error messages were served up on the desktop site and on Tweetdeck, as well as on the Android and iOS apps.

