e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Twitter has made it easier to follow conversations on iOS, Android to get it soon

Twitter has made it easier to follow conversations on iOS, Android to get it soon

To make following conversation threads easy, micro blogging platform Twitter on Saturday rolled out a new reply layout for iOS devices. It will soon be rolled out for Android devices

tech Updated: Feb 01, 2020 18:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
To make following conversation threads easy, micro blogging platform Twitter on Saturday rolled out a new reply layout for iOS devices. It will soon be rolled out for Android devices
To make following conversation threads easy, micro blogging platform Twitter on Saturday rolled out a new reply layout for iOS devices. It will soon be rolled out for Android devices(REUTERS)
         

To make following conversation threads easy, micro blogging platform Twitter on Saturday rolled out a new reply layout for iOS devices. It will soon be rolled out for Android devices, according to media reports.

Twitter threads can sometimes be a bit confusing to follow, especially if your account is public and anybody can reply. The social network has started rolling out a feature that could help make them easier to parse, and will also ensure that you don’t miss your friends’ responses, according to a report in Engadget.

The new feature update draws a concrete line between a parent tweet and replies, with the replies indented slightly and connected by the series of vertical and horizontal lines.

Twitter Support has posted on the website that the platform’s iOS app will now show responses to your tweets from people you follow as threaded replies.

The “new layout makes it easier to see who’s replying to who,” Twitter said. While the feature is only making its way to iOS devices right now, it won’t be exclusively available to iPhone users, the report added.

tags
top news
‘Trying country’s patience’: Centre tells Delhi HC on December 16 gang rape convicts
‘Trying country’s patience’: Centre tells Delhi HC on December 16 gang rape convicts
LIVE| All tax exemptions will be removed gradually: Nirmala Sitharaman
LIVE| All tax exemptions will be removed gradually: Nirmala Sitharaman
Man opens fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody
Man opens fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody
‘Between 1 and 0’: Chidambaram rates Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget
‘Between 1 and 0’: Chidambaram rates Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget
China asks India to be rational, cooperate in tackling Coronavirus outbreak
China asks India to be rational, cooperate in tackling Coronavirus outbreak
Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo, seeks Rs 25 lakh in compensation
Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo, seeks Rs 25 lakh in compensation
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
Budget 2020 l Income tax cuts to farm boost and LIC IPO: All you need to know
Budget 2020 l Income tax cuts to farm boost and LIC IPO: All you need to know
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech