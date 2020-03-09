e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Twitter in deal with Silver Lake, Elliott; Jack Dorsey to stay as CEO

Twitter in deal with Silver Lake, Elliott; Jack Dorsey to stay as CEO

Twitter Inc. said Monday that Silver Lake will make a $1 billion investment in the company. That money, along with cash on hand, is expected to be put toward a $2 billion stock buyback.

tech Updated: Mar 09, 2020 19:39 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.(REUTERS)
         

Twitter says it’s reached an investment deal with Silver Lake and Elliott Management that will keep Jack Dorsey as the social media company’s CEO.

Twitter Inc. said Monday that Silver Lake will make a $1 billion investment in the company. That money, along with cash on hand, is expected to be put toward a $2 billion stock buyback.

Also read: Twitter starts using ‘manipulated media’ label in the US

Elliott Management Corp., which owns about 4% of Twitter’s stock, will get one seat on Twitter’s board. Silver Lake will also get a board seat.

Prior media reports had suggested Elliott was planning to nominate four people to Twitter’s board and oust Dorsey.

Twitter has lagged behind businesses like Facebook and Google in terms of user growth and advertising revenue. CEO Jack Dorsey left the company to start payments company Square, but returned in 2015. Now he splits his time between Square and Twitter.

tags
top news
CBI raids 7 places in Mumbai; houses of Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor searched
CBI raids 7 places in Mumbai; houses of Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor searched
Yes Bank’s moratorium could end by Saturday, says administrator Prashant Kumar
Yes Bank’s moratorium could end by Saturday, says administrator Prashant Kumar
India was the 2nd largest arms importer till 2019, Russia leads the race
India was the 2nd largest arms importer till 2019, Russia leads the race
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
Rolls-Royce to collaborate with IIT Madras for future technological research
Rolls-Royce to collaborate with IIT Madras for future technological research
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech