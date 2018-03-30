Twitter introduces ‘Timestamps’ for live videos; here’s how to use it

Microblogging platform Twitter on Friday unveiled a new feature called ‘Timestamps’. This will help users tweet a live video or replay one that starts at the exact moment they want it to.

Twitter in its blog post says that the feature was rolled out after seeing users tweet live videos, along with a specific time in the video they wanted to highlight.

“Previously, we could only Tweet an entire live video, which made it difficult to discuss what matters most. We saw people Tweeting with the specific time in the video directing us to the part they wanted us to watch,” the company said.

How to use Timestamps

Using Timestamps on live videos is pretty easy. First tap on the ‘Share’ icon located just below the live video.

A scroll bar will appear once you tap on the share button. You can move the scroll button to select the time from which you want the live video to share.

After this, you can continue by tweeting the specific live video.

Once shared, the video will start playing from the time specified for anyone who sees the tweet.

If the video shared is being broadcast live, users can select the “live” button to skip forward to what is currently being streamed.

Timestamps is available for any live video which can be from a professional content publisher or from anyone broadcasting from their phone, the company said. This feature is being rolled out for Android and iOS Twitter apps, the Twitter browser site, and Periscope.