Twitter is testing Fleets, Snapchat Stories-like self-deleting tweets

tech

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 11:01 IST

The 24-hour disappearing posts bug bites Twitter! Nearly seven years ago Snapchat introduced a feature called Stories on its platform. Stories enabled users to share content with their friends that would disappear within 24-hours. Three years later, Facebook introduced a similar feature to Instagram. Soon after, the feature arrived on Facebook and WhatsApp as Stories and Status feature. Now, it’s Twitter’s turn to do the same.

Twitter has started testing a new feature called Fleets. This new feature in essence is similar to Snapchat Stories and it allows users to share content that disappears within 24 hours.

Fleets, like Tweets, are primarily based on text. However, users can also share videos, GIFs and images in them. Tweeps can share Fleets by clicking on the plus sign on top of the app on the Home Page. They can respond to Fleets by clicking on them and sending a Direct Message (DM) or an emoji.

O novo recurso estará em teste só no Brasil a partir de hoje, sendo disponibilizado para todos que usam o app para Android ou iOS nos próximos dias. Para saber mais, dê uma olhada no nosso blog - e conte o que achou usando a hashtag #FleetsFeedback https://t.co/mw3wqFkdXr — Twitter Brasil (@TwitterBrasil) March 4, 2020

“Your followers will be able to see your Fleets at the top of their Home Page, and anyone who can access your full profile will also be able to find your Fleets there. If your DMs are open, anyone can react to your Fleets,” Twitter wrote in a blog post.

But there is a catch. Fleets are still in the testing phase and so they are available in the company’s Android and iOS-based apps in Brazil. The company has started rolling out this new feature to its users in the country and it will be available to all users within this week. However, if you are living in any other country, you will have to wait to get your hands on this feature.