Twitter launches audio-only live broadcasts

Twitter has launched an audio-only broadcasting feature for its Periscope platform. Twitter users can now go live using audio only from its live broadcasting app, Periscope.

The new feature announced on Friday is currently publicly available for all iOS users of the main Twitter app and its live-streaming app Periscope, The Verge reported.

To use the “audio-only broadcast” option, users need to update their app and go to the “Go Live” button on the compose screen.

The addition of this feature can be seen as an attempt by Twitter to reorient the purpose of its live-streaming platform toward live podcasting and other audio-first content, the report said.

Sometimes you just want to talk, without being on camera. We’re launching audio-only broadcasting, so your followers can hear, but not see you.



Rolling out now for iOS. pic.twitter.com/tBsm37NcdH — Twitter (@Twitter) September 7, 2018

Given how big a business that podcast industry is becoming, it makes sense that Twitter would want a fair share of it. The microblogging site is also testing a redesign that adds the “Explore” tab and Bookmarks to the desktop site, along with some other features.

The features are currently available only for a small number of users.

“Love to use Bookmarks and want it on web? Into scrolling through Explore to see what’s happening? We are testing out a new Twitter for web, which a small number of people will see today. Love it? Missing something? Reply and tell us. Don’t have the new experience? Stay tuned,” Twitter said.

The Explore tab pulls together Moments, trends, search and more to give you a broad sense of what’s going on at a given time, Engadget reported.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 13:15 IST