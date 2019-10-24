e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Twitter launches new emoji for Diwali 2019

The emoji -- diya or oil lamp, when viewed in the light mode would appear with a small flame. The emoji will be available until October 29.

tech Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Twitter announces new emoji for Diwali 2019
Twitter announces new emoji for Diwali 2019 (Twitter )
         

Twitter on Thursday announced a new emoji allowing its users to control how high the diyas flame burns during Diwali.

“In line with our tradition of engaging people in this conversation, as well as delighting them with innovations, we have launched a ‘Lights On’ diya emoji to represent the joy of the festival of lights,” Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India, said in a statement.

The emoji -- diya or oil lamp, when viewed in the light mode would appear with a small flame. However, keeping in line with the spirit of the festival of lights, audiences could have the flame burn brighter by switching over to Twitter’s dark mode.

Twitter’s dark mode consists of two variations, “dim” and “lights out”. The former is already available across the Web, iOS and Android, while the latter has been available on the Web and iOS, and rolled out on Android this week.

“Lights Out” mode could save battery life on those devices with OLED screens, improves readability at night, and also increased accessibility for individuals with specific types of visual impairment.

It would also render in eleven languages including Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu allowing a diverse set of people to celebrate Diwali and join the public conversation.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 19:52 IST

tags
top news
In thank you note, PM Modi and Amit Shah reveal BJP’s next move in Haryana
In thank you note, PM Modi and Amit Shah reveal BJP’s next move in Haryana
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
Chidambaram to spend Diwali in jail as ED custody extended till Oct 30
Chidambaram to spend Diwali in jail as ED custody extended till Oct 30
Mandate shows people of Haryana want BJP to lead: PM
Mandate shows people of Haryana want BJP to lead: PM
Owaisi’s rise continues as AIMIM looks to expand base
Owaisi’s rise continues as AIMIM looks to expand base
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech