e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Twitter Mac app v8.17 updated with live tweets feature: Here’s how to activate

Twitter Mac app v8.17 updated with live tweets feature: Here’s how to activate

To enable live tweets, you have to install the latest version of the Twitter app for Mac from the Apple Mac App Store and click on the star icon at the top of the app. Then turn on the ‘pin on top’ option and that’s it.

tech Updated: Apr 21, 2020 16:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
To enable live tweets, you have to install the latest version of the Twitter app for Mac from the Apple Mac App Store and click on the star icon at the top of the app. Then turn on the ‘pin on top’ option and that’s it.
To enable live tweets, you have to install the latest version of the Twitter app for Mac from the Apple Mac App Store and click on the star icon at the top of the app. Then turn on the ‘pin on top’ option and that’s it.(REUTERS)
         

Twitter app on Mac has finally been updated with the ability to get a live stream of recent tweets. This means users can now watch all the tweets that have just been published without the need to manually update the timeline. It is worth adding that third-party services like Tweetbot had this feature but Twitter disabled it for the clients with the updated API back in 2018. This is the first time that the company has included this feature in its official app ever since 2018.

“Now you can pin your Latest Tweets to the top of your timeline. That way, when new Tweets happen, you’ll immediately see them when you’re at the top of the timeline. Just turn on the toggle in your timeline settings,” states the app description on the Mac App Store.  

To enable live tweets, you have to install the latest version of the Twitter app for Mac from the Apple Mac App Store and click on the star icon at the top of the app. Then turn on the ‘pin on top’ option and that’s it.

It is worth adding that Twitter’s Mac app is based on the iOS version but with the Catalyst technology. So, it might be a possibility that this comes to Twitter’s iOS app as well.

Besides this new feature, the version 8.17 of Twitter for Mac also includes a couple of fixes for the missing underline while using input method and permission dialogue for Photos that was not presented before.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry of India will start taking Twitter Seva’s help to give a speedy solution to their health-related queries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

top news
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Chaos at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after sealing over Covid-19 cases
Chaos at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after sealing over Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 update: States told not to use rapid test kits for next 2 days
Covid-19 update: States told not to use rapid test kits for next 2 days
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech