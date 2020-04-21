Twitter Mac app v8.17 updated with live tweets feature: Here’s how to activate

tech

Twitter app on Mac has finally been updated with the ability to get a live stream of recent tweets. This means users can now watch all the tweets that have just been published without the need to manually update the timeline. It is worth adding that third-party services like Tweetbot had this feature but Twitter disabled it for the clients with the updated API back in 2018. This is the first time that the company has included this feature in its official app ever since 2018.

“Now you can pin your Latest Tweets to the top of your timeline. That way, when new Tweets happen, you’ll immediately see them when you’re at the top of the timeline. Just turn on the toggle in your timeline settings,” states the app description on the Mac App Store.

What’s that new button in your timeline settings ✨ on Twitter for Mac? It’s a "Pin to top" toggle!



Turning it on will keep you at the top of your timeline and let the latest Tweets stream in –– no need to manually refresh your timeline. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 20, 2020

To enable live tweets, you have to install the latest version of the Twitter app for Mac from the Apple Mac App Store and click on the star icon at the top of the app. Then turn on the ‘pin on top’ option and that’s it.

It is worth adding that Twitter’s Mac app is based on the iOS version but with the Catalyst technology. So, it might be a possibility that this comes to Twitter’s iOS app as well.

Besides this new feature, the version 8.17 of Twitter for Mac also includes a couple of fixes for the missing underline while using input method and permission dialogue for Photos that was not presented before.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry of India will start taking Twitter Seva’s help to give a speedy solution to their health-related queries during the Covid-19 pandemic.