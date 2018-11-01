Twitter makes it easier to switch between latest and top tweets

Twitter is testing a new feature to help users see tweets according to their preference. Twitter is testing this feature on iOS first and it will be visible to a few users globally.

The new feature will be visible on top of the feed in the right corner. Tapping on the button will let users select between latest tweets and top tweets. Users can switch between the two choices anytime.

“Sometimes you want to see the latest Tweets, first. We’re testing a way for you to make it easier to switch your timeline between the latest and top Tweets. Starting Thursday, a small number of you will see this test on iOS,” Twitter said.

Sometimes you want to see the latest Tweets, first. We’re testing a way for you to make it easier to switch your timeline between the latest and top Tweets. Starting today, a small number of you will see this test on iOS. pic.twitter.com/7NHLDUjrIv — Twitter (@Twitter) October 31, 2018

The feature is currently available on the iOS but will come to Android too.

Giving its over million users more control, Twitter in September announced that it would completely revert their timeline into a pure reverse chronological feed. The micro-blogging platform in 2016 announced that it will only show “most important tweets” and stop the most recent tweets first which irked many users.

We’ve learned that when showing the best Tweets first, people find Twitter more relevant and useful. However, we’ve heard feedback from people who, at times, prefer to see the most recent tweets,” said Twitter.

Rolled out recently, users on Twitter can now change their content preference to see the latest tweets first. This feature is available in the settings menu under “Content preferences”. Here, users can untick the “Show me the best Tweets first” box to see the latest.

Twitter has also confirmed it was considering removing the heart-shaped ‘Like’ button after its CEO Jack Dorsey admitted that he was not a fan and would be getting rid of it “soon”.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 13:22 IST