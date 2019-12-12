Twitter now lets iOS users post Live Photos as GIFs: Here’s how it works

tech

Twitter is now allowing iPhone users to post iOS’ Live Photos as GIFs on the platform. Earlier, live photos on Twitter appeared as still photos. Users had to rely on third-party apps to convert these live photos into GIFs.

“Give the gift of GIFs. You can now upload your iOS Live Photos as GIFs anywhere you upload photos on Twitter,” said Twitter in a post.

How to post Live Photos as GIFs

Step 1: Open Twitter app, select camera icon to launch gallery

Step 2: Select a Live Photo from your phone’s photo album

Step 3: Tap on the GIF button on the lower left corner of the photo.

Step 4: The photo is automatically converted into a GIF.

Give the gift of GIFs. You can now upload your iOS Live Photos as GIFs anywhere you upload photos on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/D8TIfsBwyd — Twitter (@Twitter) December 11, 2019

The latest update comes shortly after Twitter launched a new feature that allowed users to hide replies. Users still have the option to take a peek at the hidden replies but will not be seen as the part of the main exchange on the platform.

“We’re exploring more options around who can reply to or see specific conversations, and are testing engagement changes to see if these lead to healthier discussions,” Twitter said.

Earlier, Twitter introduced a feature that helped users hide unwanted direct messages. Both hiding replies and unwanted messages are part of the company’s efforts to make the platform safer and abuse-free.

In 2016, Twitter started allowing users to remove or mute, notifications based on certain keywords, phrases or entire conversations.