Twitter now lets you add emoji reactions to Direct Messages: How it works

tech

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 18:16 IST

Twitter is rolling out Facebook-like reaction emojis for its users. The feature, however, is restricted to Direct Messages, for now.

Twitter’s new emoji reaction is slightly different from Facebook’s. To add a reaction to a message, hover over the message and click on a reaction which you want to add.

On your phone, you can double-tap a message and select an emoji from a pop-up on your screen. Another way to add an emoji is to tap on the “heart plus” icon next to a message and choose an emoji from the pop-up.

Just like Facebook, you can retract your emoji reaction whenever you want.

Say more with new emoji reactions for Direct Messages!



To add a reaction, click the ❤️➕ icon that appears when you hover over the message on web or double tap the message on mobile and select an emoji from the pop-up.



For more about DM reactions: https://t.co/sdMumGDBYl https://t.co/QxMVmGt8eY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 22, 2020

“Click or tap on a reaction in a conversation to view who reacted to the message. Additionally, all conversation participants will receive a notification any time a new reaction is added to a message,” said Twitter in a blog post.

The feature is available to all users including iOS and Android with the latest version of the Twitter app. In case, if someone is still stuck to an older version of the app, emoji reactions will appear as text messages.

As Engadget points out, users can add reactions to older texts in Direct Messages as well. Another difference between Facebook and Twitter emoji reactions is that in place of heart eyes and angry emojis, Twitter users get the heart and fire emojis.

At the moment, there’s no word whether Twitter will bring emoji reactions to the main feed. Currently, users can only favorite a tweet on the platform.