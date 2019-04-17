Twitter rolls out 40 Avengers: Endgame emojis

Twitter has some pretty cute emojis for Avengers: Endgame. There’s a dedicated emoji for each Marvel character.

Designed by 100 Soft, there are 40 Avengers emojis to choose from. Some of the notable ones include Avengers or Avengers: Endgame itself, Thanos, KORG, Captain America, Black Panther, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye, Ironman, and Groot. There are more emojis for the Marvel Universe like Nebula, Rocket Racoon, Wong, Okoye and The Valkyrie.

You can use these emojis by simply typing the character’s name as hashtag. The emoji will appear automatically next to the hashtag.

Discover all 40 of the Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame Twitter emojis by @100Soft! pic.twitter.com/c4EDgRkDJd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 16, 2019

Google also joined in the Marvel craze with Avengers: Endgame Playmoji characters. Available exclusively on Google Pixel smartphones, there are five Playmoji characters for Avengers: Endgame including War Machine, Thor, Black Widow, Rocket and Captain Marvel.

Google also highlighted its partnership with Marvel with the announcement of an event on May 8. Highly expected to be Google Pixel 3a launch, Google’s event page says “something big coming to the Pixel Universe” on May 8. Delving further on the word ‘Pixel’, Google will most likely launch the Pixel 3a series.

Show us how you’d defeat Thanos in Google Playground. Share using #PixelEndgame and see @MarvelStudios #AvengersEndgame in theaters April 26! pic.twitter.com/9O0y1jvHYC — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) April 16, 2019

A more affordable variant of Pixel 3 flagship series, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are expected to come with 4GB RAM and Android 9 Pie. Pixel 3a will house a 5.6-inch display, while the XL version will have a larger 6-inch screen.

Avengers: End Game will release globally, and in India on April 26.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 14:58 IST