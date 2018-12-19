Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological feed for iOS users

Listening to its users, Twitter has finally revived the reverse-chronological feed for iOS devices that will come to Android soon.

The original way to tweet is now available as an option along with the current ranked timeline as a toggle which Twitter has called “Sparkle” on top right side of the app for iOS users to switch between the two.

“New on iOS! Starting today, you can tap ‘Sparkle’ to switch between the latest and top tweets in your timeline. Coming soon to Android,” said Twitter in a tweet late on Tuesday.

New on iOS! Starting today, you can tap ✨ to switch between the latest and top Tweets in your timeline. Coming soon to Android. pic.twitter.com/6B9OQG391S — Twitter (@Twitter) December 18, 2018

How to toggle top and latest tweets

Tap on the “Sparkle” button on top of the news feed.

Here, select latest tweets if you wish to see tweets in chronological order.

Tap on the same again to change the feed to top tweets.

Twitter began ranking the timeline almost four years ago. In recent tests, the company found that users who had access to the “Sparkle” toggle participated in more conversations than average. In September, Twitter had announced that it will revert the timeline into a pure reverse-chronological feed.

The micro-blogging platform in 2016 announced that it will only show the “most important tweets” and stop the most recent tweets first which irked many users. Now, when you open Twitter after being away for a while, the tweets you’re most likely to care about will appear at the top of your timeline -- still recent and in reverse chronological order.

The rest of the tweets will be displayed right underneath, also in reverse chronological order, as always.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 13:26 IST