Twitter rolls out sections for news on its search tab

Twitter on Thursday rolled out a new update to its Search tab. Twitter’s search tab now gets sections with categorised news for users.

Currently, the Twitter search tab in the iOS app offers a vertically scrolling list of trending topics. Users can now move horizontally to view the top news and tweets.

This update is rolling out for Twitter users on iOS and in the US. The search button is located at the bottom bar of the app. Different sections on the search page include top news, sports, fun entertainment and a ‘For You’ section.

“We added sections so it’s easier for you to see the Tweets you care about the most, starting today in the US,” the company tweeted late on Wednesday.

🔍 just got an upgrade. We added sections so it’s easier for you to see the Tweets you care about the most, starting today in the US. pic.twitter.com/BuZA9CvgGk — Twitter (@Twitter) November 14, 2018

Twitter has also considering an edit button.

Its CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, who is in India this week, said on November 12 that the micro-blogging platform has been considering edit button for quite some time but did not reveal any specific timeline.

“A lot of people want the edit button because they want to quickly fix a mistake they made. Like a misspelling or tweeting the wrong URL. That’s a lot more achievable than allowing people to edit any tweet all the way back in time,” Dorsey told the gathering at IIT-Delhi.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 11:32 IST