Twitter’s new bug is messing up likes, retweets and notifications

A number of Twitter users have reported facing issues with likes, retweets and notifications.

According to some users, the new Twitter bug is affecting the number of likes and retweets. In some cases, these numbers appear far lower than actual. A lot of users have pointed out mass deleting of retweets and likes on their tweets. Some also complained about facing issues with notifications.

Twitter, however, has acknowledged the glitch which surfaced about 24 hours ago. The company said it was an “internal bug” and that it would be fixed at the earliest.

According to a TechCrunch report, the bug had mostly affected Android users as it was mislabeling the “social proof” tag on retweet counter.

“Some people around the world are experiencing an issue with notifications, Likes, and Retweets. We’re working on resolving this and will follow up soon. We apologize for the inconvenience,” said the company in a tweet.

Users in India were also affected by the bug.

The timing of #TwitterBug couldn't have been more unfortunate in light of another #TwitterControversy going on making people believe it's a #TwitterMischief than a genuine bug. — Bull-leh-Chacha (@bulletchacha) February 13, 2019

So this is the most bizarre thing to happen to me on Twitter. I did a tweet. It got retweeted. My mentions say so, but suddenly all the RTs and likes have disappeared.



This is really weird right? The whole thread. It's still in my TL but shows no RTs or likes. Just empty. pic.twitter.com/RSaoWNj82D — ♿️ G Peters (@mssinenomine) February 12, 2019

Twitter is broken. I have no idea what is happening.



I’m getting very few notifications, so if it seems like I’m ignoring people more than usual, that’s why.



Also, I’m replying to people but those tweets aren’t showing up in my tweets and replies column.



It’s irritating. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) February 12, 2019

why do i keep getting randos i'm not following retweeting themselves on my timeline?? — z a c h (@unktions) January 31, 2019

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 11:50 IST