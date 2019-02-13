 Twitter’s new bug is messing up likes, retweets and notifications
Twitter’s new bug is messing up likes, retweets and notifications

Twitter says it will fix the problem soon.

tech Updated: Feb 13, 2019 12:01 IST
Some people around the world are experiencing an issue with notifications, Likes, and Retweets. (REUTERS)

A number of Twitter users have reported facing issues with likes, retweets and notifications.

According to some users, the new Twitter bug is affecting the number of likes and retweets. In some cases, these numbers appear far lower than actual. A lot of users have pointed out mass deleting of retweets and likes on their tweets. Some also complained about facing issues with notifications.

Twitter, however, has acknowledged the glitch which surfaced about 24 hours ago. The company said it was an “internal bug” and that it would be fixed at the earliest.

According to a TechCrunch report, the bug had mostly affected Android users as it was mislabeling the “social proof” tag on retweet counter.

“Some people around the world are experiencing an issue with notifications, Likes, and Retweets. We’re working on resolving this and will follow up soon. We apologize for the inconvenience,” said the company in a tweet.

Users in India were also affected by the bug.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 11:50 IST

