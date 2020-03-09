e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Twitter starts using ‘manipulated media’ label in the US

Twitter starts using ‘manipulated media’ label in the US

Twitter implemented its new policy, which labels tweets with manipulated or synthetic media such as deepfakes or more manually edited videos, on March 5.

tech Updated: Mar 09, 2020 09:50 IST
Reuters
Reuters
San Francisco
The tag was applied on Sunday afternoon, but Twitter said it was not showing when people searched for the tweet or clicked into it
The tag was applied on Sunday afternoon, but Twitter said it was not showing when people searched for the tweet or clicked into it(REUTERS)
         

Twitter Inc on Sunday used its new “manipulated media” label for the first time on a video clip of US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden that was retweeted by President Donald Trump.

The video, which was posted on Saturday by White House social media director Dan Scavino, showed Biden stumbling on a speech in Kansas City, Missouri in which he said the words “Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump.”

Biden’s full sentence, which was cut off by the clip, was “Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It’s gotta be a positive campaign so join us.”

Twitter implemented its new policy, which labels tweets with manipulated or synthetic media such as deepfakes or more manually edited videos, on March 5. However, Twitter’s new label was not showing for all users.

The tag was applied on Sunday afternoon, but Twitter said it was not showing when people searched for the tweet or clicked into it, only when it was seen in timelines. A Twitter spokesman said the company was working on a fix.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Social media companies are under pressure to police misleading or false information on their platforms ahead of the US presidential election in November, in which Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders are vying to be the Democratic nominee to oust Republican President Trump.

ALSO READ: Twitter bans posts that ‘dehumanize’ people in connection with diseases

The video, which had about 5.4 million views on Twitter at the time of writing, was also posted on Scavino’s Facebook page, where it had about 1 million views.

The Biden campaign slammed Facebook for showing the video on its platforms without labels.

“Facebook won’t say it, but it is apparent to all who have examined their conduct and policies: they care first and foremost about money and, to that end, are willing to serve as one of the world’s most effective mediums for the spread of vile lies,” said Greg Schultz, Biden’s campaign manager.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

tags
top news
Kerala girl, Jammu man test positive for covid-19, India records 41 cases
Kerala girl, Jammu man test positive for covid-19, India records 41 cases
Sensex plunges 1129 points, markets open in red amid coronavirus fears
Sensex plunges 1129 points, markets open in red amid coronavirus fears
Crude oil plunges 30%, biggest drop since 1991, after Saudi slashes prices
Crude oil plunges 30%, biggest drop since 1991, after Saudi slashes prices
Cash-strapped ATMs, long queues: Yes Bank customers’ unending woes
Cash-strapped ATMs, long queues: Yes Bank customers’ unending woes
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
Exclusive: Next-gen Mahindra Thar 2020 launch in mid-April
Exclusive: Next-gen Mahindra Thar 2020 launch in mid-April
London-based woman declares herself ‘CM candidate’ for Bihar Assembly polls
London-based woman declares herself ‘CM candidate’ for Bihar Assembly polls
Big Picture | India in a difficult diplomatic spot
Big Picture | India in a difficult diplomatic spot
trending topics
Yes Bank customersSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus update

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech