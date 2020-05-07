e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Twitter tackles 5G Covid-19 conspiracy in the UK with warning prompt

Twitter tackles 5G Covid-19 conspiracy in the UK with warning prompt

Conspiracy theories have linked 5G with the spread of Covid-19 and has lead to miscreants destroying 5G towers in the UK

tech Updated: May 07, 2020 01:42 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jhinuk Sen
Reuters | Posted by Jhinuk Sen
Reuters
Twitter said the search prompt would inform users that the government had seen no link between 5G and Covid-19, and include a link to a government website with credible, factual and verified information in relation to 5G.
Twitter said the search prompt would inform users that the government had seen no link between 5G and Covid-19, and include a link to a government website with credible, factual and verified information in relation to 5G.(REUTERS)
         

Twitter said on Wednesday it would tackle the spread of damaging conspiracy theories linking mobile phone technology with the coronavirus with a prompt to direct people searching for 5G to British government-verified information.

The theory, which has spread on social media, has resulted in attacks on mobile telecoms masts and abuse directed at engineers in Britain. Scientists, phone companies and the government have said it is completely untrue. Twitter said the search prompt would inform users that the government had seen no link between 5G and Covid-19, and include a link to a government website with credible, factual and verified information in relation to 5G.

Also read: Coronavirus-5G conspiracy theory fuelled by coordinated effort

Katy Minshall, Twitter UK’s head of government, public policy and philanthropy, said the move was the latest step in its focus on connecting people with authoritative information regarding Covid-19.  “Our partnerships throughout this pandemic have allowed us to take proactive steps in bringing people the information most relevant and useful for them,” she said.

Facebook and Google have also taken steps to counter misinformation about Covid-19 on their platforms, however the social media companies have been criticised for not doing enough to counter misinformation. Representatives from all three were questioned by lawmakers last Thursday about the steps they had taken.

Also read: Fact check: 5G does NOT cause Covid-19, please be rational

The chairman of parliament’s digital and media committee Julian Knight said the position they had adopted was “deeply unhelpful and failed in clarifying what they are doing to tackle the threat posed by record levels of misinformation and disinformation online about Covid-19, some of it deadly.”  

Facebook recently removed the official page of British conspiracy theorist David Icke, who has promoted the 5G theory, for violating its policies on harmful misinformation. Google terminated Icke’s YouTube channel for the same reason.

top news
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Chinese firms again question findings about their kits by Indian authorities
Chinese firms again question findings about their kits by Indian authorities
Flip-flop over coronavirus task force marks Donald Trump’s day out
Flip-flop over coronavirus task force marks Donald Trump’s day out
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech