Tech / Twitter testing feature to let users see all quoted tweets

Twitter testing feature to let users see all quoted tweets

The company has rolling out this feature as a test today.

tech Updated: Apr 24, 2020 09:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
To date, there is no way users can see all quoted tweets from a single tweet.
To date, there is no way users can see all quoted tweets from a single tweet.(REUTERS)
         

Twitter is testing a new option that will show its users posts has been retweeted with a comment. The micro-blogging platform is currently testing the feature with a small group of iOS Twitter users.

Kayvon Beykpour, who is Product Lead at Twitter, said: “We rolled this out as a test starting today. Let’s you easily see all the Retweets with comments of any tweet. Let us know what you think if you have access to the experience”.

In screenshots posted by a user, a new “Retweet with comments” counter can be seen alongside the existing “Likes” and “Retweets” numbers.

“It turns out Twitter is actually testing the ability to view quote tweets!” posted a user.

To date, there is no way users can see all quoted tweets from a single tweet.

