Twitter testing pinned lists on Android, scheduled tweets for web app

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 16:49 IST

Twitter is working on bringing pinned lists to its Android app. This feature was first unveiled last year and rolled out to iOS users. Twitter is also expected to finally introduce scheduled tweets on the web app.

9to5Google discovered some unreleased features on Twitter’s Android app. Twitter’s pinned lists feature was visible on the Android app indicating that it will soon be available for all users. Twitter introduced this feature last November as a test and it is now available to all iPhone users.

As the name suggests, Twitter’s pinned lists feature essentially lets users pin lists to their timeline. This feature is available on iPhones under the drop down menu with the pin symbol just next to the list. Once the list is pinned, users can simply swipe on their timeline to check tweets of accounts they’ve subscribed to.

Customizable timelines that are easy to access? We’re thinking about ways to do this! One idea we had is for you to be able to swipe to your lists from home. If you're in the test tell us what you think! pic.twitter.com/g5WMaNZ57N — Twitter (@Twitter) June 25, 2019

Another unreleased feature discovered was scheduled tweets but on the web app. With this feature, Twitter will let users schedule tweets directly from the web app. At present, users can schedule tweets through Tweetdeck or third-party apps like Buffer. The schedule tweet option will be available on the tweet box itself. This feature has been spotted on Twitter’s web app for now and there’s no word on if it will be available on the mobile app.

Twitter is also said to be working on a feature that would allow users to tip another in Bitcoins. There aren’t any details as yet on how the tipping feature would work on Twitter and what purpose would it serve either.