e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Tech / Twitter testing pinned lists on Android, scheduled tweets for web app

Twitter testing pinned lists on Android, scheduled tweets for web app

Twitter’s pinned lists feature could be rolling out to Android very soon. Scheduled tweet feature was also spotted on Twitter’s web app.

tech Updated: Jan 16, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Twitter’s unreleased features coming soon.
Twitter’s unreleased features coming soon.(REUTERS)
         

Twitter is working on bringing pinned lists to its Android app. This feature was first unveiled last year and rolled out to iOS users. Twitter is also expected to finally introduce scheduled tweets on the web app.

9to5Google discovered some unreleased features on Twitter’s Android app. Twitter’s pinned lists feature was visible on the Android app indicating that it will soon be available for all users. Twitter introduced this feature last November as a test and it is now available to all iPhone users.

As the name suggests, Twitter’s pinned lists feature essentially lets users pin lists to their timeline. This feature is available on iPhones under the drop down menu with the pin symbol just next to the list. Once the list is pinned, users can simply swipe on their timeline to check tweets of accounts they’ve subscribed to.

 

Another unreleased feature discovered was scheduled tweets but on the web app. With this feature, Twitter will let users schedule tweets directly from the web app. At present, users can schedule tweets through Tweetdeck or third-party apps like Buffer. The schedule tweet option will be available on the tweet box itself. This feature has been spotted on Twitter’s web app for now and there’s no word on if it will be available on the mobile app.

Twitter is also said to be working on a feature that would allow users to tip another in Bitcoins. There aren’t any details as yet on how the tipping feature would work on Twitter and what purpose would it serve either.

tags
top news
‘Desperate measures’: Govt on China-backed Pak bid to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC
‘Desperate measures’: Govt on China-backed Pak bid to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
4 convicts for 2012 gang rape can’t be hanged on Jan 22, says Delhi judge citing jail rules
4 convicts for 2012 gang rape can’t be hanged on Jan 22, says Delhi judge citing jail rules
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
SUV battles shifting to MPV wars? Hyundai readying car that could rival Ertiga
SUV battles shifting to MPV wars? Hyundai readying car that could rival Ertiga
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech