Twitter testing ‘retweets with comments’ box: Here’s how it may work

Want an easier way to find who quoted your tweet to comment? Twitter’s new feature is coming soon.

tech Updated: May 10, 2020 13:31 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
Twitter working on a new feature
Twitter working on a new feature(REUTERS)
         

Twitter is testing a new interface for its users that makes it easier to track how many of their tweets were retweeted and how many were retweeted with quotes.

Spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter will soon show a separate tab for “retweets with comments.”

“They are also implementing the tabbed Retweets page for Android, so that’s pretty sweet,” she said in a tweet.

Some users had first discovered the feature in late April. Wong’s newer post, however, means the feature may be extending to more number of users before the official roll-out.

 

Twitter’s “retweet with comments” makes it easier for users to engage in conversations as many people prefer to quote a tweet to reply or comment rather than replying to a tweet. Currently, Twitter does allow users to find quoted tweets, but for that, you’ll have to enter the tweet url into the search box. The newer tab is set to make this process much easier.

 

Twitter has of late begun experimenting with a variety of features to improve the interface on its platform. For instance, it tested an “original tweeter” label. It also launched a feature that allowed users to get notification for responses to a particular tweet.

