Twitter tests ‘Labels’ for user-replies on main app

Micro-blogging site Twitter is extending the test of its much-awaited “Labels” feature beyond its “Twttr” beta test app to the main platform.

The “Labels” feature would tag every person replying on a tweet thread to elevate the existing level of transparency on Twitter.

“We want it to be easy to follow and join conversations on Twitter. We’re testing out ‘Labels’ on replies: Author, Mentioned and Following,” Twitter announced on Thursday.

On its beta test app “Twttr”, the micro-blogging site is also testing a colour-coded version of “Labels” that highlights responses from the original tweeter and responses where a user is mentioned.

We want it to be easy to follow and join conversations on Twitter. We’re testing out labels on replies: author, mentioned, and following. If you see them, let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/L228sMbh75 — Twitter (@Twitter) April 4, 2019

Twitter has the usage data collected by various feedback reports leading to this test, Social Media Today reported.

Information about which variation of the feature would finally roll out and by when remains undisclosed.

Just days ahead of the general elections in India, the expansion of the test “Labels” feature on the app could help the cyber cell and other law enforcement authorities to nab hateful, abusive and fake news spread on the app.

In order to curb the spread of fake and abusive content with untraceable origins on its platform, earlier in January, Twitter confirmed that it has begun testing an “Original Tweeter” tag.

WATCH: Madras HC asks Centre to ban TikTok, company promises ‘appropriate action’

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 15:25 IST