Saturday, Aug 17, 2019

Twitter tests new tab in DM for spam, unwanted messages

Twitter will now separate messages which look like spam in a different tab under ‘Message Requests’.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Twitter wants to remove spam, abuse from your DM inbox.
Twitter wants to remove spam, abuse from your DM inbox.(REUTERS)
         

Micro-blogging platform Twitter is testing a new feature to filter spam and abusive messages from your Direct Message (DM) inbox.

“Unwanted messages aren’t fun. So we’re testing a filter in your DM requests to keep those out of sight, out of mind,” Twitter Support posted on Friday.

Currently, Twitter allows users to set their DM inbox open to receive messages from anyone.

 

“This new experiment will test a filter that will move unwanted messages, including those with offensive content or spam, to a separate tab,” reports TechCrunch.

Twitter this week announced several changes coming to its platform, including a way to follow topics, a search tool for the Direct Message inbox, as well as support for iOS Live Photos as GIFs.

The new option would allow users search for a particular message by a specific person through a dedicated tab in their DM inbox. The feature would let users search for a particular message via profile name and likely by Twitter handle.

Last month, Twitter redesigned the desktop interface of its platform. The company is also testing an option to let users subscribe to a tweet discussion in order to get notified of any replies.

 

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 15:48 IST

