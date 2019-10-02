e-paper
Twitter, Tweetdeck experiencing global outage

Twitter and Tweetdeck are currently facing issues with tweeting, getting notifications and viewing DMs.

tech Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Twitter global outage.
Twitter global outage.(REUTERS)
         

Twitter and TweetDeck is currently facing a global outage. Users may face problems sending tweets, getting notifications or viewing direct messages (DMs) as well.

According to downdetector.com, there was a big spike on Twitter outage early from 7:00 am. There are still multiple reports of Twitter outage around 10:00 am as well. Overall, there have been 75% reported problems of Twitter outage from Android users and 25% from website users. The live outage map on the website shows users in the US and Japan have been affected the most with the outage.

Tweetdeck, the dashboard for Twitter is also facing an outage. While users can still login to Twitter and use the platform, Tweeteck isn’t working at all. Users have reported that logging into Tweetdeck directs them back to Twitter.

 

Twitter Support tweeted saying that both Twitter and Tweetdeck are facing outages. It is currently working on a fix and both platforms should start working normally soon.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 10:49 IST

