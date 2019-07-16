Twitter users unhappy with new desktop design

tech

Updated: Jul 16, 2019

Call it a sureshot Snapchat redesign fiasco in the making. The new Twitter look on desktop left users baffled on Tuesday who yelled at the micro-blogging platform for unnecessary trying to bring mobile experience to a desktop.

The new look, gradually being rolled out globally which has reached India, has even removed the profile with photo option on top left -- a must for any social media platform to let users know whom they are chatting with -- and buried that under a slug called “Profile”.

The tweaks with the design saw users freaking out on Twitter with memes, GIFs and angry posts.

“Do not fix what’s not broken,” a user wrote.

“This is such a bad design that no one wants. I really don’t know what the design team was thinking, because this update is not suitable for desktop usage at all. You’ve designed it to function like a mobile app with obnoxiously big buttons + sections, but this ain’t a mobile,” another user posted.

The updated Twitter website brings more of What’s Happening along with access to other features like Bookmarks, Lists and Profile.

The new version comes with an expanded Direct Messages section and the ability to let users switch between accounts faster and directly from the side navigation. It comes with new dark themes -- Dim and Lights Out. As part of the redesign, while the Home, Explore, Notification and Messages options have been shifted to the left of the desktop, the trending section has been moved to the right of the screen.

This is such a bad design that no one wants. I really don't know what the design team was thinking, because this update is not suitable for desktop usage at all. You've designed it to function like a mobile app with obnoxiously big buttons + sections, but this ain't a mobile 🙃 — 🎭 Persona🎭 (@MyMochiMan) July 15, 2019

twitter desktop looks like shit, how do i go back? ;; — speedlolita (@speedlolita) July 15, 2019

It's garbage. So much wasted space, complete lack of any compelling design. I specifically use my desktop to avoid shitty mobile design. Stop forcing this shit on people. — DeoxysPrime (@DeoxysPrime) July 15, 2019

Twitter seems to have just radically changed its desktop interface for no discernible purpose other than to create unnecessary confusion, but I'm sure there's some highly impressive #innovation in there somewhere — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 15, 2019

this #NewTwitter layout design is complete garbo on desktop. Giant font, icons, and wasted space everywhere. Its like some clown from Apple found a job over there. Gross. @Twitter — Todd Curth (@asenkah) July 16, 2019

If CEO Jack Dorsey has approved this redesign, he must take a cue from Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel who approved a major redesign in February 2018 that plunged the company’s growth.

Snapchat’s redesign was a disaster. It led Snapchat’s user count to actually shrink in March. The company was forced to bring back the popular feature called “reverse chronological order” into its app that allowed users to see recent stories first.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019