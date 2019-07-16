e-paper
Twitter users unhappy with new desktop design

Twitter’s new desktop design borrows many elements from its mobile app. However, many users have expressed their disappointment with some calling it ‘garbage’, ‘terrible’.

tech Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:05 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Twitter started rolling out its new desktop design today.
Twitter started rolling out its new desktop design today. (REUTERS)

Call it a sureshot Snapchat redesign fiasco in the making. The new Twitter look on desktop left users baffled on Tuesday who yelled at the micro-blogging platform for unnecessary trying to bring mobile experience to a desktop.

The new look, gradually being rolled out globally which has reached India, has even removed the profile with photo option on top left -- a must for any social media platform to let users know whom they are chatting with -- and buried that under a slug called “Profile”.

The tweaks with the design saw users freaking out on Twitter with memes, GIFs and angry posts.

“Do not fix what’s not broken,” a user wrote.

“This is such a bad design that no one wants. I really don’t know what the design team was thinking, because this update is not suitable for desktop usage at all. You’ve designed it to function like a mobile app with obnoxiously big buttons + sections, but this ain’t a mobile,” another user posted.

The updated Twitter website brings more of What’s Happening along with access to other features like Bookmarks, Lists and Profile.

 

The new version comes with an expanded Direct Messages section and the ability to let users switch between accounts faster and directly from the side navigation. It comes with new dark themes -- Dim and Lights Out. As part of the redesign, while the Home, Explore, Notification and Messages options have been shifted to the left of the desktop, the trending section has been moved to the right of the screen.

 

 

 

 

 

If CEO Jack Dorsey has approved this redesign, he must take a cue from Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel who approved a major redesign in February 2018 that plunged the company’s growth.

Snapchat’s redesign was a disaster. It led Snapchat’s user count to actually shrink in March. The company was forced to bring back the popular feature called “reverse chronological order” into its app that allowed users to see recent stories first.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 17:05 IST

