e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Twitter warns it will not be able to remove every harmful tweet on Covid-19

Twitter warns it will not be able to remove every harmful tweet on Covid-19

Twitter earlier said it will bar users from posting misleading information on coronavirus. It is now saying that not every tweet will go under the scanner.

tech Updated: Mar 24, 2020 14:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Twitter due to lack of content moderators said it will not be able to remove every harmful tweet on coronavirus.
Twitter due to lack of content moderators said it will not be able to remove every harmful tweet on coronavirus.(REUTERS)
         

Tech giants like Facebook, Google and Twitter have ramped up efforts to help stop the spread of misinformation on coronavirus. Twitter has now clarified that it will not be able to remove every false coronavirus tweet on its platform, and users will most likely see them often.

Twitter said its content moderators aren’t available in full strength due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Twitter is currently prioritising tweets based on the nature of the content as those who have “the highest potential of directly causing physical harm”. Twitter also said it will allow official government accounts to take part in the conversation around coronavirus. But if any tweet from official sources has “clear incitement to take a harmful physical action” will not be allowed on the platform.

 

The micro-blogging site has also urged users to remove tweets related to Covid-19 that may contain misinformation. Twitter has laid out criteria for tweets that should be removed by users. These include:

-Denial of expert guidance

-Encouragement to use fake or ineffective treatments, preventions, and diagnostic techniques

-Misleading content purporting to be from experts or authorities

“We’re keeping our enforcement guidance under close review and are consulting with medical professionals on any update we may need to make as things continue to evolve. We will keep you updated on our progress,” Twitter said.

Twitter has been updating its blog with new developments on the Covid-19 situation. It has also resorted to using more machine learning and automation on checking tweets.

top news
Govt extends income tax return date, allows PAN-Aadhaar linking till June 30
Govt extends income tax return date, allows PAN-Aadhaar linking till June 30
Covid-19 Updates: Vivad se Vishwas scheme extended to June 30
Covid-19 Updates: Vivad se Vishwas scheme extended to June 30
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says must obey orders on coronavirus
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says must obey orders on coronavirus
Coronavirus update: How the government is coping with lockdown
Coronavirus update: How the government is coping with lockdown
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
Xiaomi launches its most powerful Redmi smartphone
Xiaomi launches its most powerful Redmi smartphone
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesPunjab Covid-19Coronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech