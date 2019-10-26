e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Twitter will not join Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra: Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey replied “Hell no” to the question of the micro-blogging site joining Facebook’s cryptocurrency project.

tech Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Twitter CEO jack Dorsey quashed any possibility of the company joining Facebook’s Libra project.
Twitter CEO jack Dorsey quashed any possibility of the company joining Facebook’s Libra project.(REUTERS)
         

Twitter will never join Libra, CEO Jack Dorsey said at a company media event in New York City.

Dorsey replied with a conclusive “Hell no” to the question of its potential membership of the Facebook-led crypto payments scheme, The Verge reported on Thursday.

He explained that Libra is not based on an open standard, born on the Internet.

“It’s not an internet open standard that was born on the Internet. It was born out of a company’s intention, and it’s not consistent with what I personally believe and what I want our company to stand for,” said Dorsey.

Recently, a battery of US lawmakers bluntly told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a hearing to address his existing failures first before launching the digital currency Libra. In a six-hour grilling at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Wednesday, both Democrat and Republican lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with Facebook’s cryptocurrency plans.

The hearing was focused on Libra, a cryptocurrency Facebook plans to launch in the first half of next year. Despite some top-notch firms pulling out, Facebook and 20 partner organisations have formally launched the digital currency Libra project.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 16:09 IST

tags
top news
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
BJP-Trinamool in sparring bout over NCRB infiltration numbers in Bengal
BJP-Trinamool in sparring bout over NCRB infiltration numbers in Bengal
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Over 250 vehicles with casteist words challaned in Noida and Greater Noida
Over 250 vehicles with casteist words challaned in Noida and Greater Noida
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech