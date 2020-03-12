e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Two Dell, Mindtree employees test positive for coronavirus

Two Dell, Mindtree employees test positive for coronavirus

The Dell employee had returned from the US, including a visit to Texas while the Mindtree employee also had a travel history abroad, the two companies said in separate statements.

tech Updated: Mar 12, 2020 20:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
Ground staff gives information at the Rome Leonardo da Vinci international airport, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Italians woke up to yet further virus-containment restrictions after Premier Giuseppe Conte ordered restaurants, cafes and retail shops closed after imposing a nationwide lockdown on personal movement. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Ground staff gives information at the Rome Leonardo da Vinci international airport, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Italians woke up to yet further virus-containment restrictions after Premier Giuseppe Conte ordered restaurants, cafes and retail shops closed after imposing a nationwide lockdown on personal movement. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(AP)
         

Two employees working with IT companies Dell and Mindtree have been tested positive for coronavirus, according to company statements.

The Dell employee had returned from the US, including a visit to Texas while the Mindtree employee also had a travel history abroad, the two companies said in separate statements.

“We can confirm two employees of Dell India were tested for the COVID-19 virus following their return home from the United States – including a visit to our headquarters in Round Rock, Texas. One employee tested negative; another tested positive and has since been placed in quarantine,” Dell Technologies said.

The company said it continues to take steps to protect Dell Technologies team members and communities by adhering to the health and safety guidelines from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control, and coordinating with local health officials.

Mindtree said that one of its employees returning from an overseas trip tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10, 2020.

“The employee along with his family members are under quarantine and medical supervision. All measures are being taken to provide the best of medical care to him and his family. The employee self-isolated himself upon return from the trip and did not visit the office or meet any other Mindtree colleagues,” the company added.

Mindtree said it has been consciously taking precautions across its operations to fight any untoward incident with its employees. Meanwhile, Accenture is also learnt to have closed a floor in its Pune office after a suspected coronavirus case. One of the company’s employees has been tested for coronavirus infection and the result is awaited. Email sent to Accenture did not elicit any reply.

tags
top news
Amit Shah clarifies on NPR, says no one will be put in the ‘doubtful’ category
Amit Shah clarifies on NPR, says no one will be put in the ‘doubtful’ category
Coronavirus outbreak: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
Coronavirus outbreak: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
Greater Noida firm director shoots 2 officials at board meeting; kills self: Cop
Greater Noida firm director shoots 2 officials at board meeting; kills self: Cop
‘Beginning of a tsunami’: Rahul Gandhi on slowdown in Indian economy
‘Beginning of a tsunami’: Rahul Gandhi on slowdown in Indian economy
Retail inflation cools to 6.58 per cent in February
Retail inflation cools to 6.58 per cent in February
Francesca Cartier Brickell on the family story behind the jewellery empire
Francesca Cartier Brickell on the family story behind the jewellery empire
Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out
Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech