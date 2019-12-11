e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Tech

U.S. Justice Department to review Google’s deal for Fitbit - source

The review of the $2.1 billion deal is going to be done to check for possible antitrust issues, according to a source

tech Updated: Dec 11, 2019 16:51 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Delhi
FILE PHOTO: A trader works at his post as the logo for wearable device maker Fitbit Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as begins public trading in New York, U.S., October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
FILE PHOTO: A trader works at his post as the logo for wearable device maker Fitbit Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as begins public trading in New York, U.S., October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid(REUTERS)
         

The U.S. Justice Department will review plans by Alphabet Inc-owned Google to buy fitness tracker maker Fitbit Inc for possible antitrust issues, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The $2.1 billion (£1.64 billion) deal will give search and advertising giant Google the capability to take on Apple and Samsung in the crowded market for fitness trackers and smart watches. It was announced on November 1.

Watchdog groups like Public Citizen and the Center for Digital Democracy, among others, have urged antitrust enforcers to block the deal on the grounds that it will give Google even more data about American consumers.

The New York Post was the first to report that the Justice Department will review the merger. The Federal Trade Commission also reviews mergers and could have investigated Google’s deal for Fitbit.

Big tech companies like Facebook , Google, Amazon.com and Apple face a slew of antitrust probes by the federal government, state attorneys general and congress.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

tags
top news
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
‘In golden letters on Jinnah’s grave’: TMC’s Derek counters PM Modi on CAB
‘In golden letters on Jinnah’s grave’: TMC’s Derek counters PM Modi on CAB
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech