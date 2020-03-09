e-paper
Uber, DoorDash, Lyft and more to compensate drivers affected by Coronavirus

A Lyft Inc spokeswoman said the company has decided to provide funds to drivers infected or quarantined by a public health authority.

tech Updated: Mar 09, 2020 08:54 IST
Reuters
Uber said on Saturday it will offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.
Uber said on Saturday it will offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.(Pixabay)
         

US ride-hailing and food delivery companies including DoorDash Inc and Instacart are in discussions to compensate drivers and delivery personnel affected by the novel coronavirus. DoorDash and Instacart are exploring options, the firms said on Sunday in separate statements.

A Lyft Inc spokeswoman said the company has decided to provide funds to drivers infected or quarantined by a public health authority.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Sunday that Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart are in talks to set up a fund to compensate affected drivers.

ALSO READ: Uber says it will compensate drivers diagnosed with coronavirus

Uber said on Saturday it will offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.

