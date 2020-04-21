e-paper
Uber launches Direct, Connect services to deliver your groceries, couriers

Uber launches Direct, Connect services to deliver your groceries, couriers

Uber Direct allows users to get items from select retailers delivered to their doorsteps.

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 14:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
These services are available in select cities across the globe.
These services are available in select cities across the globe.(Uber)
         

Uber has partnered with a number of companies across the globe to deliver essential items to users amid the lockdown enforced in countries around the world in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. For instance, in India it has partnered with Flipkart to deliver groceries to people in select cities. Taking this trend forward, Uber has launched two new services -- Uber Direct and Uber Connect -- in select cities around the world.

Uber Direct, takes Uber Eats and the company’s expansion into grocery delivering services a step further and allows users to get items from select retailers delivered to their doorsteps. “Shoppers can now place orders from select retailers and get their items delivered right to their doorstep—without contact,” Uber wrote in a blog post.

Uber Connect option is available within the app.
Uber Connect option is available within the app. ( Uber )

The company is piloting this project in three cities. While in New York it has partnered with Cabinet to deliver over-the-top medicines, in Portugal it has partnered with the national postal service, CTT, to deliver parcels and in Australia it has partnered with Greencross to deliver pet supplies from Petbarn, City Farmers and the Greencross Vets clinics with same-day service.

Coming to Uber Connect, this service enables users to send packages to friends and family in a contactless manner. This service is available within the Uber app in more than 25 cities in Australia, Mexico, and the US.

