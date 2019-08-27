Uber launches safety helpline for Indian users: Here’s how it works

tech

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:19 IST

Uber on Tuesday launched a new safety feature in India. Uber now has a 24/7 ‘Safety Helpline’ for riders in India.

Uber had launched the pilot programme for its safety helpline in Chandigarh earlier this March. It is now available across India.

Uber’s safety helpline option is built-in and can be found under the ‘shield’ icon. Users simply need to tap on the shield icon, select the ‘Safety Helpline’ option and swipe to make the call. Uber says that this helpline will address safety related issues with ride.

Uber lists four reasons that the rider can use the safety helpline for. These include situations where there are altercations with driver, route issues, rash or drowsy driving and car breakdown.

Uber has been introducing safety features for riders globally, and in India. The company launched ‘Ride Check’ which uses GPS and other sensors of the driver’s phone to detect possible crash.

Uber also flags irregularities in the ride through this feature. Uber will alert the driver and rider asking if everything is alright, if there’s a long stop during a trip.

Uber also brought its ‘Safety Toolkit’ to India last year. Its features include sharing your trip with up to five trusted contacts, updated emergency button and detailed information on drivers.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 12:16 IST