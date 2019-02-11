Uber now lets you make free voice calls to driver: Here’s how it works

Uber has quietly rolled out a new feature that allows users to make free voice calls to the driver. The in-app calling functionality is available to select users with both Android phones and Apple iPhones.

The new feature called ‘Safe Calling from Uber App’ is based on Voice of Internet Protocol (VoIP) which means users will be able to make calls over data rather voice network. The feature is expected to make it easier for Uber users who want to keep their number private when connecting with the cab driver.

Note that the feature is optional and you can still make regular voice calls to the driver.

“You can call driver using data and ensure personal contact information is protected,” says Uber in its prompt for the new feature.

According to a Gadgets360 report, the feature will help users who don’t have local SIM and are using public Wi-Fi hotspots or Wi-Fi for communication. The report also pointed out that the feature will enable Uber to record conversations between the driver and user.

ALSO READ: Uber completes a billion trips in India

How to make free voice call to Uber driver

To get started with this feature, simply tap on the call button within the application.

Uber will prompt you to choose between regular call and free call. Tap on the second option.

New Uber feature for Android and iPhone users (HT Photo/Screenshot)

You will need to give Uber access to your device’s microphone to continue using the feature.

The call screen has regular features such as turn on speaker and mute.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 14:33 IST