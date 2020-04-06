e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Uber partners with Flipkart to deliver essential items in 3 cities

Uber partners with Flipkart to deliver essential items in 3 cities

In line with the government guidelines and to maintain safety and hygiene for containing the spread of COVID-19, all drivers associated with this service are being provided masks, gloves, sanitisers and safety training.

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:37 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
This service is available in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi
This service is available in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi
         

Ride-hailing company Uber on Monday announced a partnership with e-retailer Flipkart to help provide essentials items to people in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

The aim is to keep vital supply chains running and address the growing needs of Flipkart customers to receive essential goods at their doorsteps every day, both the companies said in a statement.

Millions of people are facing trouble in getting groceries, fruits, milk and vegetables delivered at home, amid acute manpower shortage and supply chain issues being faced by both the retail outlets and online delivery platforms.

“Uber will not charge any commission, enabling drivers to keep 100 per cent of billed amounts,” said Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia,

In line with the government guidelines and to maintain safety and hygiene for containing the spread of COVID-19, all drivers associated with this service are being provided masks, gloves, sanitisers and safety training.

“Flipkart remains committed to supporting our customers and we are mobilising all possible options to deliver essential supplies to people who are staying indoors,” added Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart.

top news
Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee in Mamata Banerjee’s Covid-19 policy team
Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee in Mamata Banerjee’s Covid-19 policy team
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
20 new Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi in last 24 hrs, says CM Kejriwal
20 new Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi in last 24 hrs, says CM Kejriwal
Mumbai’s Workhardt hospital shut after 26 nurses test Covid-19 positive
Mumbai’s Workhardt hospital shut after 26 nurses test Covid-19 positive
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech