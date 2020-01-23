e-paper
Home / Tech / Uber’s new RideCheck feature aims to make your trip safer: Here’s how it works

Uber’s new RideCheck feature aims to make your trip safer: Here’s how it works

Uber had announced a bunch of security features for India including the RideCheck, an audio recording feature and PIN verification. The RideCheck is live from today

tech Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:42 IST
HT Corrrespondent
Hindustan Times
Uber had announced a bunch of security features for India including the RideCheck, an audio recording feature and PIN verification. The RideCheck is live from today(AP)
         

Earlier this month Uber had announced a bunch of security features for India. This included RideCheck, an Ola-type PIN verification system and an audio recording feature. At the time of announcement the company had said that these features would be gradually rolled out over time and had not mentioned dates.

However, an announcement from Uber tells us that the RideCheck feature is now live. With this feature, Uber is basically going to keep a tab on long mid-trip halts.

RideCheck keeps a tab on trips and will flag irregularities like long, unexpected stops. Uber explained that long halts, in some rare cases, pose as safety risks, especially for women. So, if the company detects an unexpected stop or a long stop, they will initiate a RideCheck by reaching out to both the driver and the rider.

“If we notice anything out of the ordinary like an unexpected long stop, we’ll reach out via RideCheck to provide you with the tools you need, to get help immediately,” Uber explained.

“When a RideCheck is initiated, both a rider and driver will receive a notification asking if everything is OK. They can let us know through the app that all is well, or take other actions like using the emergency button or reporting the issue to Uber’s 24×7 safety helpline. Our safety team may also follow up by phone to inquire about the RideCheck,” the company added.

This is the first time Uber is actually reaching out to riders or drivers while a trip is on the way to offer tools they might need for help.

‘If I was not a minister, I would have bid for Air India’: Piyush Goyal
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
30 Indian nurses ‘quarantined’ in Saudi hospital over coronavirus scare
This ISRO tech could replace GPS on your smartphone: Key things to know
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
