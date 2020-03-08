e-paper
Uber says it will compensate drivers diagnosed with coronavirus

Uber has already started compensating drivers in some markets and is planning to implement the same benefits for drivers and delivery people worldwide.

tech Updated: Mar 08, 2020 08:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Uber said it had already compensated five quarantined but ultimately non-infected drivers in Britain and Mexico.
Uber said it had already compensated five quarantined but ultimately non-infected drivers in Britain and Mexico.
         

Uber Technologies Inc said on Saturday it will offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.

The company has already started compensating drivers in some markets and is planning to implement the same benefits for drivers and delivery people worldwide, it said in a statement.

Bloomberg earlier reported Uber’s move to pay drivers exposed to the coronavirus in the United States, and said it had already compensated five quarantined but ultimately non-infected drivers in Britain and Mexico.

ALSO READ: Uber CEO says coronavirus could hit ride-hailing business but boost food delivery

Uber has repeatedly said that its drivers are properly classified as contractors. By classifying contractors as employees, technology companies like Uber, DoorDash and Postmates Inc would be subject to labor laws that require higher pay and other benefits, such as medical insurance.

