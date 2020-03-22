e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Uber suspends taxi booking services in Saudi Arabia

Uber suspends taxi booking services in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is in virtual lockdown and has suspended regular, accredited taxi services as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

tech Updated: Mar 22, 2020 21:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters, Dubai
FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, a sign marks a pick up point for the Uber car service at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Ride-hailing giant Uber has filed confidential preliminary paperwork for selling stock to the public. That's according to a report late Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 in the Wall Street Journal. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, a sign marks a pick up point for the Uber car service at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Ride-hailing giant Uber has filed confidential preliminary paperwork for selling stock to the public. That's according to a report late Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 in the Wall Street Journal. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
         

Uber Technologies has suspended the option to book regular taxi services through its app in Saudi Arabia until further notice, a company statement said on Friday.

Saudi Arabia is in virtual lockdown and has suspended regular, accredited taxi services as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It has reported 344 cases of the virus.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Uber, Ola suspend pool ride services across India

“As per the measures announced by the Ministry of Interior, we are suspending Uber Taxi in the Kingdom until further notice”, an Uber spokesman told Reuters.

Uber’s ride-hailing services, which are carried out by individual drivers using their personal vehicles, have not been affected. Food delivery services are also unaffected.

tags
top news
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, borders to be closed
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, borders to be closed
Covid -19 update: Number of Coronavirus cases in West Bengal jumps to 7
Covid -19 update: Number of Coronavirus cases in West Bengal jumps to 7
Full list of 80 districts under complete lockdown due to Covid-19
Full list of 80 districts under complete lockdown due to Covid-19
Janta curfew: Deepika-Ranveer, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies
Janta curfew: Deepika-Ranveer, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies
‘Rather not bowl to him’: McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on Dhoni
‘Rather not bowl to him’: McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on Dhoni
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But have a look at these pics
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But have a look at these pics
Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs asked to lower streaming quality: COAI
Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs asked to lower streaming quality: COAI
India unites to applaud Covid-19 warriors from balconies amid janta curfew
India unites to applaud Covid-19 warriors from balconies amid janta curfew
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech