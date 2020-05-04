Uber to design tech to check if drivers are wearing masks

tech

Uber Technologies Inc is developing technology to detect whether its drivers are wearing masks or face coverings before they go online and accept trips, CNN reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, the ride-sharing platform will require both drivers and passengers to wear masks or face coverings while in vehicles. The requirement will be rolled out in the coming weeks in some of its markets, including the US, CNN said.

“Our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play,” Andrew Hasbun, head of safety communications at Uber, said in a statement to CNN Business. “We continue to ask riders to stay home if they can, while shipping safety supplies to drivers who are providing essential trips.”