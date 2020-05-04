e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Uber to design tech to check if drivers are wearing masks

Uber to design tech to check if drivers are wearing masks

Uber will require both drivers and passengers to wear masks or face coverings while in vehicles.

tech Updated: May 04, 2020 16:26 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
The requirement will be rolled out in the coming weeks in some of its markets, including the US.
The requirement will be rolled out in the coming weeks in some of its markets, including the US.(Live Mint)
         

Uber Technologies Inc is developing technology to detect whether its drivers are wearing masks or face coverings before they go online and accept trips, CNN reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, the ride-sharing platform will require both drivers and passengers to wear masks or face coverings while in vehicles. The requirement will be rolled out in the coming weeks in some of its markets, including the US, CNN said.

“Our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play,” Andrew Hasbun, head of safety communications at Uber, said in a statement to CNN Business. “We continue to ask riders to stay home if they can, while shipping safety supplies to drivers who are providing essential trips.”

top news
‘Be transparent, don’t downplay coronavirus spread’: Central team to Bengal
‘Be transparent, don’t downplay coronavirus spread’: Central team to Bengal
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
UPSC civil services prelims 2020 postponed, new date to be announced on May 20
UPSC civil services prelims 2020 postponed, new date to be announced on May 20
Covid-19: 2 floors of BSF headquarters sealed after constable tests positive
Covid-19: 2 floors of BSF headquarters sealed after constable tests positive
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Traffic jams hit Delhi after confusion over lockdown passes
Traffic jams hit Delhi after confusion over lockdown passes
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech