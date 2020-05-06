e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Uber to fire 3,700 employees, CEO to forego base salary for the rest of the year

Uber to fire 3,700 employees, CEO to forego base salary for the rest of the year

Layoffs include customer support and recruiting teams

tech Updated: May 06, 2020 20:52 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jhinuk Sen
Reuters | Posted by Jhinuk Sen
Reuters, San Francisco
But Uber, which operates in more markets around the world than Lyft, could recover some lost revenue with its food delivery business. But that remains to be seen.
But Uber, which operates in more markets around the world than Lyft, could recover some lost revenue with its food delivery business. But that remains to be seen. (Reuters )
         

Uber Technologies Inc will cut about 3,700 full-time jobs and Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi will forgo his base salary for the remainder of the year, the company said on Wednesday, as the Covid-19 pandemic decimates its ride-hailing business.

The company said the layoffs included its customer support and recruiting teams, and expects to incur about $20 million in costs for severance and related charges.Uber and rival Lyft have already withdrawn their full-year financial outlooks as demand for app-based rides dropped sharply across the world after governments imposed stay-at-home orders to curb the transmission of the coronavirus.

But Uber, which operates in more markets around the world than Lyft, could recover some lost revenue with its food delivery business.

On Monday, Uber’s Middle East business Careem said it was cutting 536 jobs this week, representing 31% of the Dubai-headquartered company’s workforce. Lyft will report its quarterly results on Wednesday after market hours and Uber is expected to report earnings on Thursday.

Uber shares opened 3% lower on Wednesday.

top news
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech