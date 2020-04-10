e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Uber to provide ‘tens of millions’ of masks to drivers globally

Uber to provide ‘tens of millions’ of masks to drivers globally

Uber shipped its first order of masks to drivers in New York City, which is the current US epicenter of the outbreak, and expects another half-million that will go other US cities.

tech Updated: Apr 10, 2020 07:44 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
San Francisco
An Uber Eats food delivery courier closes a bag with an order during a lockdown, imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Kiev, Ukraine April 2, 2020.
An Uber Eats food delivery courier closes a bag with an order during a lockdown, imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Kiev, Ukraine April 2, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

Uber said Thursday it planned to give out “tens of millions” of masks to drivers worldwide as part of its efforts to boost safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The global ridesharing giant said it shipped its first order of masks to drivers in New York City, which is the current US epicenter of the outbreak, and expects another half-million that will go other US cities.

The move follows updated guidance from health authorities in the US and elsewhere to use face coverings as an added protection against spreading the virus.

“We’ve ordered tens of millions more masks and expect them to arrive in other cities and regions around the world in the coming weeks,” Uber safety vice president Gus Fuldner said in a statement.

“Supplies are limited and healthcare needs will always take priority, so global shipments will take time.”

Uber, which has seen a massive drop in ridership due to lockdowns around the world, said it was obtaining the masks “from outside of the traditional healthcare supply chains” including from one company normally produces electronics.

The company said it was donating all of its N95 respirator masks, which offer extra filtering for medical personnel, to hospitals.

Uber last week began sending bottles of disinfectant to drivers to clean cars, prioritizing those handling high-levels of activity in a handful of cities including New York. The first shipment wave amounted to 30,000 quart-sized bottles, according to a tweet by Uber senior vice president of global rides Andrew MacDonald.

“Healthcare orders take precedence, but we’re working to secure more supplies as they become available,” MacDonald said.

Uber this week will launch a COVID-19 resources hub in its application to provide updated information about safety and resources for drivers and delivery people,

The hub will be available globally and is intended to be a “go-to spot” for safety tips, help with applying for financial relief from your local government, and information on additional earning opportunities.

Last week, Uber announced 10 million rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors, and people in need, free of charge around the world.

top news
India sets up 1,200 Covid-19 containment zones; Maharashtra tops this list
India sets up 1,200 Covid-19 containment zones; Maharashtra tops this list
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
World should brace for worst economic fallout since Great Depression: IMF
World should brace for worst economic fallout since Great Depression: IMF
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Coronavirus may not go away in warmer weather, says US report
Coronavirus may not go away in warmer weather, says US report
Respiratory illness study hints at community spread: Experts
Respiratory illness study hints at community spread: Experts
Post lockdown, Indian Railways may colour-code zones
Post lockdown, Indian Railways may colour-code zones
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech