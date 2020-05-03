Uber to start operating in green, orange zones tomorrow: Cities covered and safety tips

tech

Following the government order of letting cab aggregators operate in Orange and Green zones, Uber has confirmed that it will start operating from Monday (May 4, 2020) in select regions. “If you must travel, Uber is ready to serve residents in these zones from Monday, May 4, 2020. Riders will constantly be notified with further information and the status of specific cities through our app,” says the firm.

Users will have to use the Uber app to choose from available rides in their areas. In Green zone, Uber recommends that not more than two riders should travel in a single ride at a time, besides the driver. Also, no one should sit next to the driver while travelling.

Areas covered in Green zone are Cuttack, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Silvassa and Daman.

The Orange zone areas include Amritsar, Gurgaon, Panchkula, Tiruchirapalli, Asansol, Hubli, Prayagraj, Udaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Kozhikode, Puducherry, Vapi, Coimbatore, Mangalore, Rajkot, Vishakhapatnam, Dehradun, Mehsana, Rohtak, Durgapur, Mohali, Thiruvananthapuram, Ghaziabad, Nadiad and Thrissur.

The aggregator has confirmed that it won’t be operating in Red zones for now. “Our services remain suspended in all cities which fall under the Red zone. However, we’ll continue to serve our communities in this zone with Uber Essential and UberMedic.”

Uber Essential is available in Bangalore, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Nashik, and Ludhiana. UberMedic is available in Delhi. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, Patna, Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Ghaziabad, Jamshedpur, Surat, Guwahati.

Uber safety guidelines:

Uber has mentioned some safety guidelines that it is taking to keep drivers and riders safe.

-If you’re sick, please stay home.

-Wash your hands with soap or use a sanitizer before and after every ride.

-It’s mandatory to wear a face mask/ covering during an Uber ride. If you sneeze or cough, do so into your elbow or a tissue.

-You can either open the windows for ventilation or ask your driver to switch on the A/C in the fresh air mode only.

-Whenever possible, please use digital payments.

-Please handle your personal luggage and belongings yourself.

-As directed by the government, senior citizens over 65 years of age, persons with existing ailments (comorbidities), pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 should stay home, except for essential requirements.

-Drivers and riders can cancel trips if they don’t feel comfortable due to safety reasons. In such cases, Uber will provide a full refund of cancellation charges, if the rider submits a cancellation request through the app.