Uber working on Ola Cabs-like OTP verification before starting a ride

Sep 17, 2019

Uber is testing a new feature that allows users to share a four digit code before starting a ride. The feature is quite similar to Ola Cabs’ OTP process before one starts a ride.

Uber, however, sends the code within the application instead of sending it in the SMS box. The feature isn’t available to all users right now and appears to be part of some beta testing.

We discovered the four digit code-based verification in Uber’s Android app. An Uber driver told us that the trip code was appearing randomly for some riders. We have reached out to Uber for more information on the new feature.

The feature is likely to help reduce riders’ one of the biggest grievances, when Uber drivers start a ride without the passenger boarding.

The latest feature comes shortly after the company introduced a few safety features in India. For instance, Uber riders can now directly call a 24/7 ‘Safety Helpline’ number. The application also has features such as emergency button, ride sharing and real-time location tracking. Through Safety Toolkit, Uber riders can share their rides with up to five contacts.

Uber recently launched Ride Check feature which allows users to detect possible crash and other irregularities using GPS and sensors on driver’s phone.

