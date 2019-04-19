Ubuntu 19.04 released with focus on IoTs, open infrastructure

Canonical has rolled out a new version of its Ubuntu software. The latest iteration, version 19.04, comes with a range of new features along with improvements to performance and display. The latest version of Ubuntu can be downloaded the company’s official website.

Ubuntu 19.04 is focused on open infrastructure deployments, internet of things, and cloud. The new version features latest from platforms such as OpenStack, Kubernetes, and Ceph. This also includes advanced life-cycle management for multi-cloud and on-prem operations from cloud platforms such as VMWare.

For internet of things and robotics, Ubuntu’s latest iteration adds support for Amazon’s AWS DeepRacer platform. “The Edge X stack and a wide range of industrial control capabilities are now available for integration on Ubuntu based devices, with long term security updates. Multiple smart display solutions are also available as off-the-shelf components in the snap store,” said the company in a blog post.

The latest Ubuntu version also offers new features to end users. This includes GNOME 3.32 which promises faster frame rates, icon load times, and more fluid startup animations. Canonical said the latest version also reduces load on processor and GPU.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 12:31 IST