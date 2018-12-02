UC Browser 12.9.7 update rolls out with improved video experience, new UI

UC Browser, one of the most popular mobile browsers in the world, has launched a new version, v12.9.7. The latest update to UC Browser brings a range of new features such as faster downloading, redesigned UI, and customisable news feed.

With the 12.9.7 update, UC Browser has introduced a new campaign under which it is offering gifts such as UCoins and smartphones. Called Find Diyas, Win Prizes, customers can move their phones (via gravity sensor on the device) to spot Diyas.

“UC Centre has become more inclusive with more credit tasks. It is more effortless for users to earn UCoins. As a result, Rs 130 crore can be redeemed by millions of users through UC Centre every week, which subjects to the terms and conditions,” said the company in a release.

“As an international Internet company, UCWeb aspires to bring the best browsing and content experience to every user,” stated Damon Xi, General Manager of UCWeb India & Indonesia, Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

“UCWeb values user demands and experience in Indian market. For local users, a single-tool products are no longer be able to fully meet their users’ needs. The upgrade of the browser will further fulfill the mission of UCWeb to continuously satisfy localized browsing experience and content consumption,” he added.

The new look of UC Web’s home page (UC Web)

UC Browser now features more local videos and even supports WhatsApp Status videos. Users can log on WhatsApp to share and download status videos through UC Browser. The browser has now separate sections into “UC Show” and “Recommend” for videos. Users can view both vertical and horizontal short videos.

The browser now features a UC Centre for videos (UC Web)

UC Browser now has a redesigned UI. The browser has also included new festival themes. It now offers customised content for trendy topics, entertainment, cricket and politics on UC News Feed.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 16:56 IST